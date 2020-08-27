Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 11,099 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 446,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,099 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.0% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $95,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $221.15 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,673.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.05 and a 200-day moving average of $184.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

