Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,605,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,321,000 after acquiring an additional 201,711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 7.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,137,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,262,000 after acquiring an additional 143,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WP Carey by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,647,000 after acquiring an additional 96,323 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 2.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,451,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,284,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,113,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,694,000 after purchasing an additional 183,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.