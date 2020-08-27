Synovus Financial Corp Has $187,000 Stock Position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSBC. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 390.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 36,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,368,000 after purchasing an additional 126,449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.99. WesBanco Inc has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $39.33.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $151.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. Analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert H. Young acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

