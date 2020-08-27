Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,614,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,827,000 after acquiring an additional 190,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,683,000 after acquiring an additional 95,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after acquiring an additional 246,979 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 472,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 449,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,750,000 after acquiring an additional 29,068 shares during the last quarter.

VONG opened at $232.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.04. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $131.88 and a 1 year high of $232.39.

