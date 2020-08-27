Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,652,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,817,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 452,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 417,095 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 333,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 166,840 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,297,000.

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

