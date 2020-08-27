Synovus Financial Corp Sells 377 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 209.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $61.45 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

