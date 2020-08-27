Synovus Financial Corp Trims Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BofA Securities raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $687,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LH opened at $179.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.77. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $206.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.