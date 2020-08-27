Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,626,000 after purchasing an additional 286,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after buying an additional 528,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,857,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,929,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Moody’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,659,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,907,000 after acquiring an additional 151,887 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,577,635. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.75.

Shares of MCO opened at $291.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $296.66. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.