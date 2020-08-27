Synovus Financial Corp Has $202,000 Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,459 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89.

