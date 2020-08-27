Synovus Financial Corp Sells 662 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Msci were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 512.5% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total transaction of $792,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 285,815 shares in the company, valued at $90,646,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,898,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.00.

NYSE MSCI opened at $371.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.36. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $210.34 and a 12-month high of $398.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

