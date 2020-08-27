SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681,700 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,022,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 350,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,255,000 after purchasing an additional 954,777 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,234,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,753,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,667,000 after purchasing an additional 799,584 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

