iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IJT opened at $185.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $115.36 and a 12 month high of $200.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.32 and a 200-day moving average of $164.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.