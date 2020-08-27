Synovus Financial Corp Has $198,000 Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of AON by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AON by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AON by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

Shares of AON stock opened at $195.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.89. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.73.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. AON’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

