Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $136.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.24, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.