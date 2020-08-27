Synovus Financial Corp Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 468.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

