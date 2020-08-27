Synovus Financial Corp Takes $207,000 Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $606,029.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,986 shares in the company, valued at $344,673.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.64 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

