Synovus Financial Corp Takes $207,000 Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $606,029.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,986 shares in the company, valued at $344,673.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.64 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Microsoft Co. Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA
Microsoft Co. Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA
Microsoft Co. Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC
Microsoft Co. Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC
Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co.
Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co.
Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 11,099 Shares of Microsoft Co.
Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 11,099 Shares of Microsoft Co.
Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stake in WP Carey Inc
Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stake in WP Carey Inc
Synovus Financial Corp Has $187,000 Stock Position in WesBanco Inc
Synovus Financial Corp Has $187,000 Stock Position in WesBanco Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report