Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $719,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 211,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 661.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 57,507 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 506,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

NYSE FBHS opened at $85.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $86.19.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

In related news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $2,280,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,316 shares of company stock valued at $21,470,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.