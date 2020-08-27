Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 3,082 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1,541.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 40.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12. Moderna Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $201,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,734,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,009,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $6,497,964.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,134,421 shares of company stock valued at $74,976,042. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.39.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

