Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,124 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,610,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $814,430,000 after acquiring an additional 155,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,217,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,968,000 after purchasing an additional 749,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,644,000 after purchasing an additional 409,377 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,137,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,504,000 after buying an additional 24,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

