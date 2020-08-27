Synovus Financial Corp Has $205,000 Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,227 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,818 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,487 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,452 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

NYSE:BUD opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $98.34. The firm has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

