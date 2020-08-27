Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 104,791 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 43,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 284,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092 shares during the period.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd alerts:

CCD opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $23.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.