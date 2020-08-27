Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,472 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,925 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 104,963 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,242,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after acquiring an additional 295,409 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 29.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $65,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

