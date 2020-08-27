Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 577,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. WPX Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

