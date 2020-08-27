Synovus Financial Corp Sells 13,812 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,812 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,420 shares of company stock worth $1,169,288 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

