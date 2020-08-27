Synovus Financial Corp Sells 903 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,659,000 after purchasing an additional 596,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,670,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,382,000 after buying an additional 114,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,199.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

