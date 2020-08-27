Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 4,383 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ferro were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 1,448.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the first quarter valued at about $8,672,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $12.79 on Thursday. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

