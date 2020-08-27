FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 81,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after acquiring an additional 336,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 461,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $355.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.04.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. DA Davidson upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.91, for a total transaction of $618,990.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,199,794. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

