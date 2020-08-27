HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

BATS IYZ opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.