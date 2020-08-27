HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 650,802 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650,802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Outfront Media worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 287,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Outfront Media by 21.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 63,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 6.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Outfront Media by 216.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 50,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $594,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. Outfront Media Inc has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

