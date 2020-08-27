HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 217.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 70.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Henry Schein stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

