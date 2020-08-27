HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 41.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,385 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. UBS Group AG grew its position in Navigator by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Navigator by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Navigator by 49.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Navigator by 160.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Navigator by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 386,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVGS opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

