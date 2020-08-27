HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 60,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 727,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,904,000 after acquiring an additional 135,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 73,467 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

KEYS stock opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

