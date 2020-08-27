Trexquant Investment LP Buys 7,308 Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 217.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 25.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 95.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHU. ValuEngine downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Unicom (Hong Kong) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of CHU stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. China Unicom has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

