HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.247 per share. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 92.80%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.