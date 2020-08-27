44,551 Shares in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,551 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after buying an additional 1,216,449 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 52,004.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,472 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 25.6% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,333,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 882,701 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 923,803 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 136,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

MTDR stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Matador Resources Co has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 4.66.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

