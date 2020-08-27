Trexquant Investment LP Has $375,000 Stock Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 10.1% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 127,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 12.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 32.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $990.86 million, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $53.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUDC. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

