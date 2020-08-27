HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,343 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 147.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 21.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 103.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $744,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $517,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,961.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,567 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

SILK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

