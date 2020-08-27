Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,473 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 196,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after buying an additional 290,158 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

VYGR opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

