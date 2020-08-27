New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,532 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Parsley Energy worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 500.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 39.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $3,438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PE opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.12. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

