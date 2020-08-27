Trexquant Investment LP Takes $378,000 Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Athene by 88.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 105.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Athene by 722.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 40.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Athene by 75.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NYSE ATH opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.68 million. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Grant Kvalheim acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

