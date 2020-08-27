Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

XLG opened at $275.66 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.40 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.17.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

