Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIN. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 36.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Albany International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Albany International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Albany International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Albany International by 30.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.45. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.28 million. Albany International had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.