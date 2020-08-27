Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,817 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 36.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2,671.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS stock opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 29.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 60.70%.

In other news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $124,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,572.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,312,314.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,499.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

