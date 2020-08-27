New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.18 Million Position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Renasant were worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5,495.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 981,059 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Renasant by 251.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 187,873 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,019,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after buying an additional 153,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Renasant by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,953,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,670,000 after acquiring an additional 134,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at $2,627,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $98,244.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Renasant stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. Renasant Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNST shares. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

