HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,969 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $109.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $109.56.

