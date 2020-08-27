HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,032 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $64,592,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 644,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,401,000 after purchasing an additional 514,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5,084.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 508,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 498,890 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,264,000 after buying an additional 444,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $159.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.01. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 4,383 Shares of Ferro Co.
Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 4,383 Shares of Ferro Co.
Cardinal Health Inc Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC
Cardinal Health Inc Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC
FactSet Research Systems Inc. Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC
FactSet Research Systems Inc. Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC
HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF
HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF
HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 650,802 Shares of Outfront Media Inc
HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 650,802 Shares of Outfront Media Inc
HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc.
HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report