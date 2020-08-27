Trexquant Investment LP Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,510 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Andersons worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Andersons by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 162,429 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 235,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 126,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 19.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 73,179 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 33,292 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Andersons in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Andersons from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Andersons in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of ANDE opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $588.72 million, a PE ratio of 446.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Andersons Inc has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $28.82.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Andersons Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

