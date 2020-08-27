Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 132.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 77,829 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 22.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 238,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,715,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,564,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.61. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on H shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 4,383 Shares of Ferro Co.
Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 4,383 Shares of Ferro Co.
Cardinal Health Inc Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC
Cardinal Health Inc Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC
FactSet Research Systems Inc. Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC
FactSet Research Systems Inc. Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC
HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF
HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF
HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 650,802 Shares of Outfront Media Inc
HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 650,802 Shares of Outfront Media Inc
HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc.
HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report