Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 132.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 77,829 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 22.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 238,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,715,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,564,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.61. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on H shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

