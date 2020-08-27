SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of SPX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of SPX by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. SPX Corp has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. SPX had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.70 million. Equities analysts expect that SPX Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $738,399.75. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $776,449.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.