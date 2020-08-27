Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,731,000 after buying an additional 1,237,234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,712,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,596,000 after buying an additional 9,061,818 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,772,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,451,000 after buying an additional 471,162 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,998,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,223,000 after buying an additional 2,026,400 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Centurylink by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,606,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,046,000 after purchasing an additional 266,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of CTL opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

